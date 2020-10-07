Advertisement

The D.C. Everest “elite” mentality behind their 2-0 start

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - At this time two years ago, DC Everest football was outscored 104-0. Now, they are outscoring opponents 83-7.

It starts with a team mentality

“Our word this year is an elite mindset,” Beau Svoke, the Evergreens junior quarterback, said.

On the defense, the mindset isn’t as clean.

“We like to say we’re pit bulls, we’re fighters,” Demitrio Covarrubias, a senior strong safety, said about the defense.

But with the offense and defense together, they’re 2-0. Last year, that wasn’t the case.

“We had a couple of losses early on. But this year, we’re rolling right now.” Covarrubias said.

“I noticed that we have like a swagger that we didn’t have last year,” Svoke, who didn’t start last year’s team but was a part of it, said about this year’s team.

The strut in their step definitely wasn’t there two years ago---when they had just two wins all season long. But the team culture has changed.

“Our culture is definitely more positive and we’re definitely a tight-knit group. That was the problem my freshman and sophomore year—is they were not tight-knit,” Brendan Harder, a senior center, said about this year’s group.

But to be elite, you need elite parts. The defensive “Pitbulls” do their part

“We want to get turnovers, and turnovers so the offense can go out there and get the ball and score points,” Covarrubas said.

“It definitely motivates us. Gives us the energy to go out there and perform,” Svoke said about the effect the defense has on the other side of the ball.

The energy carries into the running game, which rolls behind the o-line. The team couldn’t praise the line enough for the job they’ve done.

“Our offense really starts upfront, we got a great five seniors and we just keep rolling," Svoke said.

600 yards of rushing and 10 touchdowns have come from it. Two dominating wins, one over ranked Hortonville, have been the result.

And for a program that doesn’t have a state title since 2003, without hesitation, they know what their goal this year is.

“Win a state championship,” Harder said emphatically.

