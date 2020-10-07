Advertisement

National Fire Safety Week: The tax incentives for installing fire sprinklers in your business

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - October is National Fire Prevention Month and fire sprinklers save lives. That’s the message shared Monday on NewsChannel 7 at 4.

Installing smoke alarms and closing the door are two of the most important things you can do should a fire every start in your home or business, but as businesses re-open, have you thought about your safety from fires when going out?

Chief Ron Siarnicki of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and Shane Ray, president of the National Fire Sprinkler Association said to consider getting your business retrofitted with a fire sprinkler system and taking advantage of the new tax incentives. The CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act, the stimulus package just passed by Congress, provides a major motivation for businesses to act quickly to invest in life-and-property-saving fire protection systems The CARES package allows businesses to deduct the entire amount of installing fire protection systems off their taxes after doing so, while providing jobs in the community: CARES Act Delivers Tax Incentive for Commercial Sprinkler Retrofits.

Did you know:

— Fires today burn hotter than ever due to our modern furnishings and construction materials.

— A deadly flashover can engulf a structure in flames within 3-5 minutes, well before the fire department arrives and you can get out safely.

— If you are shopping for a new home, it really pays to make sure it has fire sprinklers pre-installed.

— On average, one fire sprinkler can contain 92% of a house fire, decreasing the damage to your home by nearly 58%.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Lots of sunshine, near record highs tomorrow

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Mark Holley
A few record highs could be challenge on Friday afternoon.

News

Taylor Co. farm sees outbreak of virus that causes COVID-19 in mink

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Hundreds of mink have died at the farm

News

Containing the cost of COVID: Generic drugs save patients

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Reliable, affordable, high quality prescription medication is more important than ever. Generic drugs are 90% of prescriptions filled and save a total of $313 billion.

News

Record 3,132 new coronavirus cases identified; death rate falls to 1%

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
There were more than 100 hospitalizations for the third day in a row.

News

Next Trump-Biden debate now uncertain as rival camps argue

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is rejecting President Donald Trump’s proposal to push back their remaining two debates in the wake of Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis, and the Democrat says it’s not up to Trump to set the schedule.

Latest News

News

New trends as many couples adjust to changed wedding plans

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
One of Hollywood’s most powerful celebrity and bridal stylists shares inspiration with couples whose weddings have been delayed by the pandemic and gives advice to couples getting engaged.

News

Adjusting to changed wedding plans

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Deep Bench: Rise in need for generic drugs

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Mid-State opens new agriculture lab

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Takeaways from the Vice Presidential Debate w/ Ed Miller

Updated: 1 hour ago

Buddy Check

Buddy Check 7: New cancer facility offers peace of mind for patients

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kassandra Sepeda
Cattail Cottage is now available for cancer patients and one caregiver, with a referral from a doctor. It offers a temporary living space for cancer patients living 40 or more miles away to get their treatment at Marshfield Clinic.