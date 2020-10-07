National Fire Safety Week: The tax incentives for installing fire sprinklers in your business

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - October is National Fire Prevention Month and fire sprinklers save lives. That’s the message shared Monday on NewsChannel 7 at 4.

Installing smoke alarms and closing the door are two of the most important things you can do should a fire every start in your home or business, but as businesses re-open, have you thought about your safety from fires when going out?

Chief Ron Siarnicki of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and Shane Ray, president of the National Fire Sprinkler Association said to consider getting your business retrofitted with a fire sprinkler system and taking advantage of the new tax incentives. The CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act, the stimulus package just passed by Congress, provides a major motivation for businesses to act quickly to invest in life-and-property-saving fire protection systems The CARES package allows businesses to deduct the entire amount of installing fire protection systems off their taxes after doing so, while providing jobs in the community: CARES Act Delivers Tax Incentive for Commercial Sprinkler Retrofits.

Did you know:

— Fires today burn hotter than ever due to our modern furnishings and construction materials.

— A deadly flashover can engulf a structure in flames within 3-5 minutes, well before the fire department arrives and you can get out safely.

— If you are shopping for a new home, it really pays to make sure it has fire sprinklers pre-installed.

— On average, one fire sprinkler can contain 92% of a house fire, decreasing the damage to your home by nearly 58%.

