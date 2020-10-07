Advertisement

Lowe’s to hand out another round of bonuses worth $100M

Lowe’s also gave bonuses in March, May, July and August
The home improvement retailer said all full-time hourly workers will get $300, and part-time and seasonal employees will receive $150 on Oct. 16.
The home improvement retailer said all full-time hourly workers will get $300, and part-time and seasonal employees will receive $150 on Oct. 16.(Source: Lowe's)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Lowe’s Cos. says it is handing out another round of bonuses to recognize its front-line employees in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The home improvement retailer said all full-time hourly workers will get $300, and part-time and seasonal employees will receive $150 on Oct. 16.

The bonuses total $100 million.

Lowe’s handed out similar bonuses in March, May, July and August.

With the latest bonuses, Lowe’s will have provided more than $775 million in financial support to its sales associates this year.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Deep Bench

Latinx community faces growing crisis with HIV diagnoses

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
As HIV cases increase in Latinx community, a new report focuses on disparities in care for those affected.

National News

Sen Jones on Delta

Updated: 6 minutes ago

National

Police release details of Breonna Taylor investigation

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Louisville police have released details of the investigation into the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: More nice weather ahead

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Mark Holley
Sunshine will be common the next few days, getting warmer.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Delta enters Gulf after lashing Mexico

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By LUIS ANDRÉS HENAO
Hurricane Delta made landfall just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun on Wednesday, downing trees and knocking out power along the northeastern coast of Yucatan Peninsula, but without immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

National Politics

Pelosi out to block Trump if disputed election ends in House

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
It’s a stunning campaign strategy to match the extraordinary times.

National

2 scientists win Nobel chemistry prize for gene-editing tool

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Two scientists won the Nobel Prize in chemistry Wednesday for developing a way of editing genes likened to “molecular scissors” that offer the promise of one day curing inherited diseases.

National Politics

Pandemic likely to dominate debate between Pence, Harris

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The debate Wednesday night in Salt Lake City is the most highly anticipated vice presidential debate in recent memory.

News

2,319 coronavirus cases, 16 deaths, 141 more hospitalized: ICU bed situation “dire”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
It's the 5th time in 7 days Wisconsin had more than 2,000 new cases and the 4th time in 7 days deaths were in double digits.

News

Gov. Evers calls ICU bed situation “dire”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Wisconsin Department of Health Service Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said Wisconsin reached a new high for hospitalization related to COVID-19 and ICU capacity on Wednesday.