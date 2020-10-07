Advertisement

Local businesses respond to Governor Evers' order

By Brennen Scarborough
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Small businesses in Wisconsin are expected to take the most damage from the new order from Governor Tony Evers Tuesday that restricts gatherings to 25 percent of buildings capacity. Owners say it’s another challenge in an already stressful situation.

“It’s been a little bit of a roller coaster. There was a lot of support back in February, March, and April. But in the last couple months things have fallen off,” Fat Joe’s Pizza owner Joe Hixon said.

The damper to local businesses is seen by people outside of the industry.

“It’s tough out there, and it’s only going to get tougher if we can’t work together to stop the spread of this. This sucks,” Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg added.

To help with the local businesses, Governor Evers is making $100 million in grant money available.

“If you’re a small business and struggling, make sure you check out the WEDC and make sure you’re applying to those grants. Especially if you haven’t taken advantage of any of that funding yet, it’s really important so go ahead and apply,” Mayor Rosenberg explained.

Going forward, Hixon says that he won’t be affected too much by minimizing his seating. But it doesn’t help make his future any easier.

“It’s a hard business to be in right now. But we’re doing what we can, and you know trying to manage the rules, and do our part to keep people safe, and sell as many pizzas as we can,” Hixon said.

