Local businesses adapting to comply with indoor restrictions

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Governor Tony Evers' indoor capacity restriction order has received mixed reactions from business owners in central Wisconsin.

Some business owners are saying this could be the last straw after an already difficult year. While businesses like the Cosmo Theater in Merrill say that business has been so low with COVID-19, that 25% would be an increase in business.

“They’re not really sure what to expect, how many people are going to be here. So they’re not coming thinking that we have a full house, but we don’t. It’s been a hard time,” Cosmo owner Shelby Dzwonkowski said.

Some businesses like Tine and Cellar in Weston are adapting to the restrictions by continuing to operate their patio area.

“We’re getting to the end of patio weather. Thankfully one silver lining when we heard the news is the great forecast coming this weekend. Looking forward to a beautiful week out on the patio,” Tine and Cellar owner Michael Masgay explained.

The tough conditions are only made tougher with the restrictions. Sadly, adapting won’t be enough for some businesses.

“I believe this will be the straw that breaks the back of a lot of restaurants. I don’t know if it will for us, but each time it gets a little more real and a little more scary,” Masgay added.

For Merrill’s only theater, the odds seem to be stacked against them.

“It’s been predicated that 69% of privately owned theaters will close down in 2020. We’re hoping that with our stubbornness we’re able to hold on and be here next year when things go back to normal,” Dzwonkowski said.

