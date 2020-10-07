Advertisement

Leaf pickup beings in Wausau

For phase one of leaf clean up, the city is asking everyone to rake their leaves into piles onto the boulevard of their yards, and for now, keep them out of the gutters.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

A look at when Wausau community members should put their leave out for phase one.
A look at when Wausau community members should put their leave out for phase one.(WSAW)

They call it fall for a reason. This time of year leaves are falling off trees left and right.

The Department of Public Works in Wausau wants to make sure those leaves are taken care of before winter with their two-phase leaf cleanup program.

For phase one of leaf clean up, the city is asking everyone to rake their leaves into piles onto the boulevard of their yards, and for now, keep them out of the gutters so that the leaf vacuums trucks can pick them up. Phase one of leaf pick up began September 28th

This early pickup operation was only added to the city last year to try and combat that first round of leaves that we see fall, and keep roads and sewers clear of clutter.

“I think some of it might migrate into the storm system. And if we aren’t picking them up and we don’t get them disposed of in a properly composted area, it could cause a problem with drains plugging. And then of course our phosphorus discharged to the waters in Wisconsin,” explained Ric Mohelnitzky, superintendent of the street division for the Department of Public works.

Phase two will begin on October 19th. During phase two community members should rake their leaves into the gutter in a straight line.

The city is broken down into zones for each phase, showing community members exactly when they need to have their leaves out at the end of their yards.

The department asks that community members rake their leaves where they need to be the weekend before the trucks are set to come down their road.

If you miss the pickup and have an excess of leaves, they ask that you do bring them to the yard waste site yourself.

The hours for the yard waste site have been extended for patrons. To see the yard waste site hours and more information on leaf pick up click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Changes announced for ‘Haunted Wausau’ tours

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The 18th annual haunted Wausau walking tour will begin Friday, with a few precautions.

News

First Alert Weather: More sunshine, getting warmer

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

DHS releases FAQs about newest state order on public gatherings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
On Oct. 6, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm issued Emergency Order #3, Limiting Public Gatherings (“order”), to slow the rapid spread of COVID-19, effective Oct. 8, at 8 a.m.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: More nice weather ahead

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Sunshine will be common the next few days, getting warmer.

Latest News

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

News

Businesses respond to Evers' order

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Freakfest on State Street canceled for 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The annual Freakfest in downtown Madison has been canceled this year.

Community

Local businesses respond to Gov. Evers' order

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brennen Scarborough
Local businesses are being affect by Governor Tony Evers newest order.

News

Almost 1,400 dead from COVID-19 in Wisconsin; new cases back over 2,000 mark

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The state's had nearly 100 COVID-19 deaths in one week.

Weather Headlines

First Alert Weather - Windy and warmer Tuesday with a few showers on the way

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
Mix of sun and clouds for Tuesday with windy and warmer conditions returning to Wisconsin. Expect a small chance for light showers Tuesday night as temps cool a bit for Wednesday,.