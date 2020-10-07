Latinx community faces growing crisis with HIV diagnoses

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Latinx communities are experiencing a growing health crisis as the number of HIV diagnoses increases among Latinx gay, bisexual and transgender men. In fact, 85% of new HIV infections among Latinos are men and there are an estimated 186,900 Latino men who have sex with men living with HIV in the U.S. One of the biggest challenges for this community is navigating intersectional cultural and sexual identities which poses significant challenges to accessing healthcare.

A new report called “Here as I Am”, investigates how social, economic and political forces affect the health and wellbeing of Latinx men living with HIV. Called a Listening Initiative, this was conducted over the course of 10-months and the report features first-hand experiences of this community in order to help drive community-led solutions that can support access and adherence to care.

The Initiative found that these men want diverse and responsive HIV care that reflects their needs, identity and language. Despite having medicines to effectively treat and manage HIV, not all Hispanics and Latinos are getting the care they need because of the stigma, fear or discrimination that many communities of color face. One in three Latino men living with HIV are not virally suppressed – meaning their viral load through medication adherence is low enough to prevent transmission. It is clear the standard of care is not benefiting everyone equally.

The report comes just before National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day (NLAAD) is observed on Oct. 15. Every year this marks a day to increase awareness of the impact of HIV and AIDS on the Hispanic and Latino population in the U.S.

