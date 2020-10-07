Advertisement

Latinx community faces growing crisis with HIV diagnoses

(WNDU)
By Holly Chilsen
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Latinx communities are experiencing a growing health crisis as the number of HIV diagnoses increases among Latinx gay, bisexual and transgender men.  In fact, 85% of new HIV infections among Latinos are men and there are an estimated 186,900 Latino men who have sex with men living with HIV in the U.S. One of the biggest challenges for this community is navigating intersectional cultural and sexual identities which poses significant challenges to accessing healthcare.

A new report called “Here as I Am”, investigates how social, economic and political forces affect the health and wellbeing of Latinx men living with HIV. Called a Listening Initiative, this was conducted over the course of 10-months and the report features first-hand experiences of this community in order to help drive community-led solutions that can support access and adherence to care.

The Initiative found that these men want diverse and responsive HIV care that reflects their needs, identity and language. Despite having medicines to effectively treat and manage HIV, not all Hispanics and Latinos are getting the care they need because of the stigma, fear or discrimination that many communities of color face. One in three Latino men living with HIV are not virally suppressed – meaning their viral load through medication adherence is low enough to prevent transmission.  It is clear the standard of care is not benefiting everyone equally.

The report comes just before National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day (NLAAD) is observed on Oct. 15. Every year this marks a day to increase awareness of the impact of HIV and AIDS on the Hispanic and Latino population in the U.S.

On Wednesday, Guillermo Chacón, President of the Latino Commission on AIDS and Marc Meachem, Head of US External Affairs, ViiV Healthcare, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to detail the recent findings of the “Here as I Am” report, and discuss some solutions that may help make real changes to help this community.

For more information visit https://viivhealthcare.com/en-us/

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: More nice weather ahead

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Mark Holley
Sunshine will be common the next few days, getting warmer.

Deep Bench

Navigating PPP loan forgiveness

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
What small business owners need to know about loan forgiveness.

News

2,319 coronavirus cases, 16 deaths, 141 more hospitalized: ICU bed situation “dire”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
It's the 5th time in 7 days Wisconsin had more than 2,000 new cases and the 4th time in 7 days deaths were in double digits.

News

Gov. Evers calls ICU bed situation “dire”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Wisconsin Department of Health Service Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said Wisconsin reached a new high for hospitalization related to COVID-19 and ICU capacity on Wednesday.

Latest News

News

Trump, out of sight, tweets up storm, says he ‘feels great’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Dr. Scott Conley, the president's physician, says Donald Trump has been symptom-free for 24 hours.

News

Gov. Tony Evers authorizes National Guard in Wauwatosa

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Associated Press
Gov. Tony Evers authorized the state National Guard Wednesday in order to support law enforcement in Wauwatosa ahead of the decision in the case of an office-involved shooting that killed one person.

News

Wisconsin activates field hospital as COVID keeps surging

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin health officials announced Wednesday that they’ve opened a field hospital at the state fairgrounds near Milwaukee as a surge in COVID-19 cases threatens to overwhelm hospitals.

News

Marquette Poll: Biden has five-point lead over Trump among likely voters

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
There’s been little change since September’s poll. Poll director Charles Franklin says people are “very dug in on their choices" for president.

News

Wausau extends ‘Dining on the Street’ to Oct. 28

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Wausau River District has extended Dining on the Street through the end of October.

News

Lambeau Field goes cash-free

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Lambeau Field is eliminating cash transactions at food stands and atrium businesses -- everywhere except parking.