Lambeau Field goes cash-free

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Lambeau Field is eliminating cash transactions. This includes the ticket office and all of the atrium businesses, including restaurants, the Packers Pro Shop, and Packers Hall of Fame, and will include concession stands on game day. The only exception will be parking on game days at the stadium once fans are allowed to return.

The change also affects businesses operated by the Packers in Titletown -- 46 Below, The Turn and Ariens Hill. Private businesses such as Lodge Kohler and Hinterland will make their own decisions.

The Green Bay Packers organization says going cashless at the stadium should make transactions faster, making lines move faster and reducing contact between fans and workers.

Cashless transactions will accept credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and the MasterCard Nearby Mobile App. They won’t accept checks. There will be ATM-like conversion stations where fans can put in an amount of cash and receive a payment card for that amount. The payment card is from MasterCard and can also be used anywhere MasterCard is accepted, including outside of the stadium.

The Packers say they planned to roll out cashless transactions over the next few seasons but decided to expedite the changes because of the pandemic.

