Advertisement

Jacob Blake out of hospital, moved to rehabilitation center

(Kenosha County Court via AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (WMTV) - Jacob Blake has left the hospital and is now in a spinal injury rehabilitation center in Chicago.

His attorney, Patrick Cafferty, reported the change, telling NBC-affiliate TMJ4 that the move happened several weeks ago. He did not indicate how long his client would be at the new facility.

His family said at the time that Blake was paralyzed from the waist down.

Blake was shot seven times in August by Kenosha police officer Rusten Shesky. The shooting sparked a wave of protests in Wisconsin and around the country.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wausau extends ‘Dining on the Street’ to Oct. 28

Updated: moments ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Wausau River District has extended Dining on the Street through the end of October.

News

Leaf pickup beings in Wausau

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kailin Schumacher
For phase one of leaf clean up, the city is asking everyone to rake their leaves into piles onto the boulevard of their yards, and for now, keep them out of the gutters

News

Changes announced for ‘Haunted Wausau’ tours

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The 18th annual haunted Wausau walking tour will begin Friday, with a few precautions.

News

First Alert Weather: More sunshine, getting warmer

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

DHS releases FAQs about newest state order on public gatherings

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
On Oct. 6, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm issued Emergency Order #3, Limiting Public Gatherings (“order”), to slow the rapid spread of COVID-19, effective Oct. 8, at 8 a.m.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: More nice weather ahead

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Sunshine will be common the next few days, getting warmer.

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

News

Businesses respond to Evers' order

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Freakfest on State Street canceled for 2020

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The annual Freakfest in downtown Madison has been canceled this year.

Community

Local businesses respond to Gov. Evers' order

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brennen Scarborough
Local businesses are being affect by Governor Tony Evers newest order.