Impact of COVID-19 on rural American households

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rural households in America are facing many serious problems during COVID-19, especially when it comes to medical care and access. During a time of record-setting growth in new COVID-19 cases across rural America, a new NPR/Robert Wood Johnson Foundation/Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health poll finds that about one in four rural households (24%) report household members have been unable to get medical care for serious problems when they needed it during the coronavirus outbreak. The Impact of Coronavirus on Households Across America also reveals that a majority of these households with anyone who has been unable to get care when needed report negative health consequences as a result (56%).

When given a list of potential reasons for not getting care, location and availability were cited as the top barriers. 46% report they could not get an appointment during the hours they needed, 40% report they could not find a doctor who would see them, and 39% report they could not afford that health care. One in four (25%) report they felt the health care location was too far or too difficult to get to, while 12% report they could not find a doctor who would take their health insurance.

Beyond medical care – rural households are currently facing serious problems reported across a wide range of areas; including internet connectivity and access, financial problems, unemployment, and children’s education.

It is crucial that governments and community leaders understand how the pandemic is playing out within rural households, ensuring that all people are considered and cared for in the months and years ahead. RWJF recently released health equity principles for state and local leaders as they respond to and recover from COVID-19.

