Gov. Tony Evers authorizes National Guard in Wauwatosa

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene and Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers authorized the state National Guard Wednesday in order to support law enforcement in Wauwatosa ahead of the decision in the case of a police officer who shot and killed a man in February.

Local authorities had requested National Guard assistance and the troops gathered in Wauwatosa earlier this week.

The National Guard would not confirm how many troops were heading to Wauwatosa for operational security reasons, but noted that Gov. Evers ordered active duty members of the guard deemed necessary to support law enforcement and first responders.

The guard will help preserve public safety, protect critical infrastructure and cultural institutions. They will also assist the Wauwatosa Fire Department.

An independent investigator recommended officials in Wauwatosa fire police officer Joseph Mensah, who has shot and killed three people in the last five years. He shot and killed 17-year-old Alvin Cole in February.

Cole was Black, as is Mensah. Two earlier shootings involving Mensah were ruled justified.

Former U.S. Attorney Steven Biskupic looked into the most recent shooting at the request of the Wauwatosa Police and Fire Commission. His report Wednesday concluded Mensah should be fired because the risk of a fourth shooting is too great.

