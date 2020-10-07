Gov. Evers calls ICU bed situation “dire”

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said Wisconsin reached a new high for hospitalizations related to COVID-19 and ICU capacity on Wednesday. Gov. Tony Evers the situation in Wisconsin ‘dire’, prompting him to order the opening of a field hospital to handle the number of new COVID-19 cases.

Statewide, there were a record 141 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past 24 hours.

The state’s seven-day average of positive COVID-19 cases is 2,346. Palm said one month ago the seven-day average was 879.

There are now 25,500 active cases diagnosed in the past 30 days and aren’t medically cleared -- rising to 18.4% of the state’s total 138,698 cases in seven months.

Wednesday’s hospital data has not yet been released. Below is Tuesday’s data.

The last totals provided on Tuesday show 123 hospitalized patients in the north central region. The region includes Iron, Vilas, Price, Oneida, Taylor, Lincoln, Langlade, Clark, Marathon, Wood and Portage counties. Of those patients currently hospitalized, 24 are in intensive care.

