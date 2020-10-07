First Alert Weather: More nice weather ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you like pleasant early autumn weather, it has finally settled in across the Wisconsin River Valley for the rest of this week. A fair amount of sunshine today and just a little cooler. Highs in the low 60s.

Some pretty good conditions to round up those leaves. (WSAW)

A good night to do some stargazing with a mainly clear sky. Lows ranging from the upper 30s to around 40 north, to the low to mid 40s in Central Wisconsin. Mostly sunny and little in the way of wind to worry about on Thursday. Highs in the mid 60s. A warm-up is on the way for Friday. Sun along with some clouds and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s, which is close to record highs for Wausau, Antigo, and Marshfield (all being 79° set in 2011). That leads to some decent conditions for Friday night football games.

Warm on Friday, still mild this weekend. (WSAW)

Friday will be warmest day of the next several days. (WSAW)

The weekend isn’t quite as warm, but still nice for the second full weekend of October. Partly cloudy with highs Saturday in the upper 60s, while close to 70 on Sunday. The new work week features a risk of showers Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 60s. Cooler by next Wednesday with a partly sunny sky and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

