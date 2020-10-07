Advertisement

Changes announced for ‘Haunted Wausau’ tours

Photo source: Still from Wausau Paranormal Research Society video
Photo source: Still from Wausau Paranormal Research Society video
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 18th annual haunted Wausau walking tour will begin Friday, with a few precautions.

Tours are by reservation only, in groups of 10 – 15 people. Tours are $10 per person with a minimum of $100 per group. Email betsywprs@gmail.com or message Wausau Paranormal Research Society on Facebook to reserve your group tour.

CHANGES TO WPRS GHOST TOURS OCTOBER 2020 Because of COVID-19 and the health and safety of us all, we are forced to...

Posted by Wausau Paranormal Research Society on Sunday, October 4, 2020

“We must severely limit group sizes and remain COMPLETELY outdoors. We will not be inside the Elk’s Lodge at all, and we will not have costumed reenactors.”

Payments to be made by VENMO in advance and are non-refundable. You will receive a confirmation email with the details of your tour group time and date.

Groups will meet in front of the Elk’s Lodge with your tour group, masks highly recommended and social distancing required.

Tours available on Fridays (OCT 9, 16, 23) and Saturdays (OCT 10, 17, 24) at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m.

