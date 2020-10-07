Advertisement

Ascension prepared to handle patient surge, notes highest COVID volume since pandemic

(Regan Blissett)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Ascension Wisconsin says they’re currently prepared to handle the surge in COVID patient volumes with adequate space and supplies.

“We support the state’s efforts to bolster Wisconsin’s healthcare needs during this pandemic,” stated Gregory Brusko, DO, Chief Clinical Officer, Ascension Wisconsin. “We are fortunate as a statewide system to make intra-hospital transfers when appropriate and necessary.”

Brusko said they’ll continue to work with Wisconsin regional healthcare emergency readiness coalitions (HERC) to coordinate response efforts.

“At this time, our health system is experiencing its highest COVID-19 inpatient volumes since the beginning of the pandemic. While all our sites of care have prepared surge plans to adapt to the changing needs of our community, the rate at which the virus is spreading is deeply concerning.”

He urges people to help stop the spread by proper handwashing practices, masking and social distancing.

“We are experiencing an increase in the number of staff unable to work due to community exposure, which puts a strain on staffing resources at all levels.”

Ascension operates 24 hospital campuses, more than 100 related healthcare facilities and employs more than 1,300 primary and specialty care clinicians from Racine to Eagle River.

