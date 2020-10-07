2,319 coronavirus cases, 16 deaths, 141 more hospitalized: ICU bed situation “dire”

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s governor calls the situation in Wisconsin dire, prompting him to order the opening of a field hospital to handle the overwhelming number of new COVID-19 cases.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 2,319 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 16 more deaths, and a record 141 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past 24 hours. Wednesday’s county case numbers will be updated shortly.

It’s the 5th time in 7 days the daily total of positive tests was above 2,000. The new cases were 17.17% of the 13,507 results. This is the lowest positivity rate since Sept. 25.

It’s the 4th time in 7 days the number of COVID-19 deaths was in double digits. The death toll is now 1,415. Nevertheless, the death rate fell to 1.02% since new cases are exceeding fatal ones. There are now 25,500 active cases -- diagnosed in the past 30 days and aren’t medically cleared -- rising to 18.4% of the state’s total 138,698 cases in 7 months.

It’s the 3rd time in 7 days the state had more than 100 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in a day. Wednesday’s report is a new one-day record, 32 more patients than the previous record of 109. The last totals provided on Tuesday said 853 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized with 1 in 4 (216) in intensive care. The state is averaging 93 COVID-19 hospitalizations per day over 7 days, a new high, and that 7-day average has been increasing steadily for three weeks.

In the Fox Valley Region, there are fewer ICU beds available than there are hospitals. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported Tuesday only 6 of the 104 ICU beds were available at the region’s 13 hospitals. In the Northeast Region, there were 12 ICU beds available out of 207 at 10 hospitals. Statewide, 13% of ICU beds and 16% of all state medical beds are immediately available.

Because of the rising number of hospitalizations, particularly in the Fox Valley, Gov. Evers ordered the activation of a field hospital at the state fairgrounds in Wauwatosa, near Milwaukee. The hospital will begin receiving COVID-19 patients next Wednesday, Oct. 14. The state began preparing what’s called an “alternative care facility” in April. “Wisconsin is in a much different, more dire place today and our healthcare systems are beginning to become overwhelmed by the surge of COVID-19 cases,” Gov. Tony Evers said.

A day earlier, Gov. Evers directed state health leaders to limit public gatherings to no more than 25 percent of a business or building’s total occupancy starting tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 8, through Friday, Nov. 6 (see related story), with several exceptions.

The DHS is also reporting the trend of test results when people are tested multiple times, such as health care workers or patients who were positive and get tested multiple times until they’re medically cleared. Tuesday that was 9.0%, the same as Monday but down from the all-time high of 9.3% on Sept. 28.

For consistency, Action 2 News will continue emphasizing the DHS summary which counts each person once regardless of multiple tests. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says this is the standard way to calculate the positivity rate and how it does its federal reporting. It’s a better indication of the spread of the coronavirus in a community than counting a person in the community multiple times.

Either way you calculate it, the positivity rate is nowhere near trending below 5%, when medical experts would consider the spread of the virus is being managed.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE NUMBERS (counties with additional cases and/or deaths are indicated in bold)

NEW: See information about how the Wisconsin Department of Health Services compiles these numbers and why they can differ from county health departments' numbers at the end of the county lists.

Wisconsin*

Adams - 279 cases (+2) (4 deaths)

Ashland - 161 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Barron - 528 cases (+6) (6 deaths)

Bayfield - 131 cases (+1) (1 death)

Brown - 10,609 cases (+118) (69 deaths)

Buffalo - 160 cases (2 deaths)

Burnett - 226 cases (+4) (4 deaths)

Calumet - 1,591 cases (+20) (6 deaths) (+1)

Chippewa - 667 cases (+18)

Clark – 491 cases (+12) (8 deaths)

Columbia - 864 cases (+16) (3 deaths)

Crawford – 205 cases (+3)

Dane – 10,671 cases (+157) (43 deaths)

Dodge – 2,226 cases (+19) (19 deaths)

Door - 437 cases (+9) (4 deaths) (+1)

Douglas - 559 cases (+8)

Dunn - 700 cases (+12) (1 death)

Eau Claire - 2,184 cases (+32) (7 deaths)

Florence - 115 cases (+2 ) (2 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 2,533 cases (+28) (14 deaths)

Forest - 347 cases (+6) (7 deaths)

Grant – 1,240 cases (+20) (19 deaths)

Green - 619 cases (+6) (3 deaths)

Green Lake - 376 cases (+10)

Iowa - 240 cases (+6 )

Iron - 149 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 181 cases (+4) (1 death)

Jefferson - 1,698 cases (+30) (8 deaths)

Juneau - 467 cases (+8) (2 deaths)

Kenosha - 3,780 cases (+29) (68 deaths)

Kewaunee - 736 cases (+29) (2 deaths)

La Crosse – 3,373 cases (+37) (4 deaths)

Lafayette - 360 cases (+3)

Langlade - 327 cases (+22) (2 deaths)

Lincoln - 348 cases (+9) (2 deaths) (+1)

Manitowoc – 1,453 cases (+19) (5 deaths)

Marathon - 2,023 cases (+99) (22 deaths) (+5)

Marinette - 1,146 cases (+11) (9 deaths)

Marquette - 348 cases (+3) (1 death)

Menominee - 131 cases (+8)

Milwaukee – 30,639 (+257) (546 deaths) (+1)

Monroe - 679 cases (+13) (3 deaths)

Oconto - 1,255 cases (+49) (4 deaths)

Oneida - 633 cases (+19) (4 deaths)

Outagamie – 5,780 cases (+142) (33 deaths) (+1)

Ozaukee - 1,506 cases (+26) (20 deaths)

Pepin – 70 cases

Pierce – 480 cases (+6) (7 deaths)

Polk – 294 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Portage - 1,723 cases (+21) (10 deaths) (+3)

Price - 185 cases (+18)

Racine - 5,298 cases (+58) (98 deaths)

Richland - 236 cases (+7) (4 deaths)

Rock – 2,880 cases (+20) (33 deaths)

Rusk - 77 cases (+2) (1 death)

Sauk – 1,079 cases (+49) (4 deaths)

Sawyer - 258 cases (+6) (1 death)

Shawano – 1,332 cases (+28) (5 deaths) (+1)

Sheboygan - 2,261 cases (+81) (19 deaths)

St. Croix - 1,081 cases (+15) (9 deaths)

Taylor - 245 cases (+2) (4 deaths)

Trempealeau - 742 cases (+20) (2 deaths)

Vernon - 300 cases (+13) (1 death)

Vilas - 300 cases (+2) (1 death)

Walworth - 2,780 cases (+20) (35 deaths)

Washburn – 139 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Washington - 2,976 cases (+54) (35 deaths)

Waukesha – 8,289 cases (+62) (94 deaths)

Waupaca – 1,391 cases (+27) (22 deaths) (+1)

Waushara - 481 cases (+10) (3 deaths)

Winnebago – 5,335 cases (+242) (37 deaths) (+3)

Wood - 968 cases (+8) (7 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 21 cases (revised -1 by the state)

Baraga - 36 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Chippewa - 54 cases

Delta – 630 cases (+9) (10 deaths)

Dickinson – 235 cases (+22) (3 deaths) (+1)

Gogebic - 166 cases (+2) (1 death)

Houghton – 583 cases (+14) (3 deaths)

Iron – 254 cases (+3) (10 deaths) (+2)

Keweenaw – 14 cases (+1)

Luce – 16 cases (+3)

Mackinac - 62 cases (+8)

Marquette - 369 cases (+4) (12 deaths)

Menominee - 419 cases (+11) (3 deaths)

Ontonagon – 45 cases

Schoolcraft - 35 cases (+1)

*Viewers have asked us why the state has different numbers than what’s reported on some county health department websites. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

Viewers also ask how the Wisconsin Department of Health Services compiles its numbers. The state only counts a person once in its summary of positive and negative tests, no matter how many times a person might be tested (there is a recent exception to this, as you read in this article). The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19 but would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

