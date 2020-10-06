Advertisement

You Know You’re From...Ringle: Midge Abt

By Dale Ryman
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - She’s humble by nature.

“I’m not a person that’s for show,” said Midge Abt.

But today, is her day.

“You’re a star, hooray,” as she reads from the card. “From everyone at the bus barn. Your school bus family.”

Midge is celebrating 50 years as a school bus driver for the D.C. Everest School District.

“Kind of has to become, definitely, your hobby. Your way of life.”

“50 years is pretty special,” said Nancy Aschbrenner.

September 1st, 1970, the Ringle native sat behind the steering wheel for the first time at the suggestion of a friend.

“She said, well geez, I really enjoy my job,” Midge recalled. “She says, I think you would enjoy that, too. Turned out the route was there and he offered it to me and the rest is history.”

For the next 15 years, she drove with passion and determination. But in the summer of 1985, her oldest daughter Carlene was killed in a car crash, and it happened at a spot along her bus route.

“I said, you know Marie, I said I don’t if I can really do this much longer. And she says, Oh Midge, just think about it, she said. You will get through this.”

She did. And the following year the youngest of three children joined mom as a school bus driver.

“I get to see my mom every night,” said Ron Abt, who has been driving for a combined 17 years in two stints. “When I get up to the junior high, I see my mom pulling in with her bus, and I’m waving, hey mom, how was your day?”

But even at work, mom will be mom.

“The thing is, he’s got a shorter fuse than I have,” she said.

“Now son, you’ve got more time than money. You need to be a little more patient,” Ron said, imitating Midge.

“Well gee, what’s the hold up there,” Midge said in a deeper voice as Ron.

“And she’ll get on the radio and let me know that,” Ron said with a smile.

“I say patience is a virtue,” said mom.

“Yeah you’re right, mom.”

With her wit and charm, Midge has been someone that Lamers, and other companies before them, could count on for 5 decades.

“It takes someone really special to drive a school bus and Midge has that quality about her,” said Aschbrenner, the Location Manager with Lamers.

There is one thing Midge isn’t too fond of.

“I don’t like getting up at 5:15,” she said with a big laugh.

She’ll turn 80 next month, with no plans of stopping anytime soon.

“I’m healthy enough to be able to do what I enjoy.”

Year 51...

“She loves kids,” said Ron.

and cruising.

“She’s so gentle,” Aschbrenner said.

“I was privileged to drive these children all these years,” Midge said.

A woman deep in her faith, Midge starts every morning with a meditation and a prayer for herself and her fellow drivers.

She says she loves this time of the year because her routes allow her to see all of the fall colors.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

