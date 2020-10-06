World Sight Day: Are you listening to you eyes?

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - World Sight Day is on Oct. 8. It’s a time to focus attention on blindness and vision impairment, as well as rare eye conditions that can lead to vision problems and significantly impact peoples' quality of life.

This World Sight Day, people with Graves' disease -- an autoimmune disorder that causes an overactive thyroid -- should pay special attention to any problems with their eyes and vision, as up to half of those with Graves' disease will develop Thyroid Eye Disease (TED), a separate but related condition that requires different treatment.

Dr. Lelli from Weill Cornell Medicine and Christine, a Graves' disease/TED patient, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss:

· Who’s at risk for TED: TED is most often seen in patients with Graves' disease – affecting up to half of people with Graves' – and can also occur in Hashimoto’s hypothyroidism. Women are 5 times more likely than men to develop TED.

· The importance of an early diagnosis: TED is a progressive disease, which means it gets worse over time. Ignoring the signs could lead to long-term damage to vision and appearance.

· Signs and symptoms to watch for: Light sensitivity, eye grittiness, bulging eyes and double vision, (among others), are common TED symptoms that are often mistaken for other conditions, like allergies or an eye infection.

· Finding the right care: Not all eye specialists have experience with TED. It’s important to visit a TED Specialist, such as a neuro-ophthalmologist or oculoplastic surgeon, to get an eye exam.

· Living with TED and finding hope: What it’s like to live with TED and how to get support and information.

Learn more: TEDdoctors.com

