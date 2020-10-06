Advertisement

World Sight Day: Are you listening to you eyes?

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - World Sight Day is on Oct. 8. It’s a time to focus attention on blindness and vision impairment, as well as rare eye conditions that can lead to vision problems and significantly impact peoples' quality of life.

This World Sight Day, people with Graves' disease -- an autoimmune disorder that causes an overactive thyroid -- should pay special attention to any problems with their eyes and vision, as up to half of those with Graves' disease will develop Thyroid Eye Disease (TED), a separate but related condition that requires different treatment.

Dr. Lelli from Weill Cornell Medicine and Christine, a Graves' disease/TED patient, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss:

·   Who’s at risk for TED: TED is most often seen in patients with Graves' disease – affecting up to half of people with Graves' – and can also occur in Hashimoto’s hypothyroidism. Women are 5 times more likely than men to develop TED.

·   The importance of an early diagnosis: TED is a progressive disease, which means it gets worse over time. Ignoring the signs could lead to long-term damage to vision and appearance.

·   Signs and symptoms to watch for: Light sensitivity, eye grittiness, bulging eyes and double vision, (among others), are common TED symptoms that are often mistaken for other conditions, like allergies or an eye infection.

·   Finding the right care: Not all eye specialists have experience with TED. It’s important to visit a TED Specialist, such as a neuro-ophthalmologist or oculoplastic surgeon, to get an eye exam.

·   Living with TED and finding hope: What it’s like to live with TED and how to get support and information.

Learn more: TEDdoctors.com

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Portage County woman finds a place to call home with help from housing program, mentorship

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Stella Porter
A program called RentReady helped Kelly Hernandez get her new apartment.

Weather Headlines

First Alert Weather - Windy and warmer Tuesday with a few showers on the way

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Mark Holley
Mix of sun and clouds for Tuesday with windy and warmer conditions returning to Wisconsin. Expect a small chance for light showers Tuesday night as temps cool a bit for Wednesday,.

News

Gov. Evers' new indoor restrictions

Updated: 44 minutes ago

Deep Bench

Dense breast tissue can make detecting cancer more difficult

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
Women at high risk of breast cancer should begin rescheduling mammography screenings that were postponed due to COVID-19, especially those with dense breast tissue, as standard mammograms miss about one in five breast cancers.

Latest News

News

Deep Bench: The importance of listening to your eyes

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Deep Bench: Dense breasts and detecting cancer

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Guitar rock legend Eddie Van Halen dies of cancer at 65

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
Legendary rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen has died at the age of 65, his son said Tuesday on Twitter.

News

Marshfield Clinic Health System urges common-sense safeguards against COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Leaders from the Marshfield Clinic Health System are uring people to use common-sense safeguards to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Nfl

Packers to put indefinite hold on hosting fans for home games

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The Packers announced that they are putting an indefinite hold on hosting fans for home games.

News

5 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday in Marathon County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Marathon County Health Department has reported five new deaths from COVID-19. The new cases bring the county’s total fatalities due to COVID-19 to 22.