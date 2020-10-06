Wausau School District launches COVID-19 dashboard

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District has launched a COVID-19 dashboard in an effort to keep students, families, and staff up-to-date on the virus.

The online dashboard shows the number of students and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as those identified as close contacts required to quarantine. The Wausau School District does not have in-person classes and has done virtual learning since the school year began.

As of Oct. 5, there are 31 active cases with 180 quarantined.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.