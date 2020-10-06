Tonyan explodes on Monday Night Football

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -From an undrafted free agent in 2017, to a Monday Night Football explosion. The only person Packers tight end Robert Tonyan answered right away after his three-touchdown performance, was the woman who’s been with him through it all: his mom.

“She’s done a lot for me over the years,” said Tonyan. “Whether it was sending my highlight tape out to college coaches, emailing every single college in America getting me out there. Just the most supportive woman I’ve ever met.”

Mom wasn’t the only one happy for the Indiana State product on his career night.

“It’s fun to see a guy work so hard, and work through some stuff,” said Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur. “I know last year he had the injury that set him back a bit, but it’s awesome to see guys who work hard get rewarded for that hard work.”

Tonyan had two touchdowns in his career before this season, he’s now scored five in the last three games. This was a night he’d been dreaming of.

“Constantly I’m thinking about making plays, like all day,” said Tonyan. "Whether I’m at home on my couch, just sitting, I’m just thinking about making plays. "

On his third touchdown, Tonyan was dragged to the ground by his defender. But an exercise outside of football helped him recover for the score.

“You know I’ve been doing yoga twice a week,” said Tonyan. “So, I think the somersault helped, got back on my feet, and next thing you know the ball’s in the air.”

The gravity of what he had just done hadn’t quite sunk in with Tonyan postgame.

“I’ll probably wake up tomorrow morning with a better understanding,” said Tonyan. “Right now, I’m just happy we’re 4-0 honestly.”

