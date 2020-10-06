Stadium District empty once again ahead of second Packers home game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the second time this season, the Packers will also be without 80,000 faithful fans in the stands at Lambeau Field.

“We’re here in the Stadium District, and there’s, it’s like any given Monday through the course of the year,” says Brad Toll, President of the Greater Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Whether you oversee the area’s tourism industry or own one of the city’s most popular bars, game day in Green Bay’s Stadium District has a whole new feel in 2020.

“Coming up today, driving up, I’m just like, forgot it’s a home game, you know, it’s a Monday night game and we’re just kind of taking it easy,” says Amanda Watson, the owner of Stadium View Bar and Grill.

Game day in Titletown has never felt so empty.

“It’s kind of the world we live in right now, and we’ve just got to deal with what we can take right now,” said fan Jessie Knoll.

With the Green Bay area continuing to have one of the worst coronavirus infection rates in the country, hope is dwindling future home games will look much different than today.

“You look at our community numbers right now, they’re horrific, and so the likelihood of us being able to welcome thousands and thousands of fans, there may be a few that the Packers are able to allow in future games, but it’s likely not going to be anything close to what we’ve become accustomed to.”

And while bars like Stadium View are taking a big hit, they’re trying not to focus on the loss in revenue – and instead, be grateful.

“We’re happy we’re open, we’re happy we’re able to get people in the doors and celebrating Packers season, we’re happy that the Packers are playing, and past that we haven’t even tried, I feel like it just doesn’t matter.”

The Packers tell Action 2 News they’ll make a decision about fan attendance for the third home game, which is scheduled for November 1, sometime this week.

