Salvation Army reminds residents food box are available on Thursdays this month

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County residents who need food may pick up a free box of food on Thursdays through Oct. 29 at the Salvation Army via drive-through on Callon Street in Wausau. It begins at 10:30 a.m. and it will go until boxes are exhausted.

The Farmers to Families Food boxes include meat, dairy and produce. There are no income requirements or restrictions other than one box per family per week.

The pre-packaged Farmers to Families Food boxes are from the United States Department of Agriculture.

Residents should drive up to the front curbside of The Salvation Army Social Services building, tell the coordinator the number of people in their family, and collect the box. It is on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies last.

The USDA food boxes are part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program announced earlier this year as authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to purchase and distribute agricultural products to those in need, according to the USDA website.

