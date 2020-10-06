Advertisement

Packers to put indefinite hold on hosting fans for home games

By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers announced that they are putting an indefinite hold on hosting fans for home games.

In order to host fans, the area will need to see a marked improvement in the rate of hospitalizations, as well as the community infection rate and positivity rate.

“We are very concerned with the rate of infection in our area,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy via a press release. "We are trending in the wrong direction in terms of hospitalization and positive cases, and based on recommendations from community healthcare and public health officials, hosting fans at the stadium for games is not advisable at this time.

"We’d all like to resume safely attending games at Lambeau Field. We know enjoying gameday is an integral part of our community and recognize how important it is to our area. However, the health and safety of our players, staff, and community is our priority. We all need to take the pandemic seriously and do our part to reduce the spread of the virus, which should lead to significant improvement in the rates of infection and hospitalizations. At that point, we’ll be able to experience games in person.

“We urge everyone to wear masks, socially distance, and practice proper hand hygiene. When watching our games, please limit the people with whom you cheer to your small circle of family or close friends.”

In a news release, the team says they will continue to evaluate a variety of factors in consultation with local medical and public health officials for the possibility of hosting fans later in the season. If the team is able to host fans, season ticket holders who have opted in for the opportunity to purchase tickets will receive instructions about the ticket-purchasing process at a later date.

