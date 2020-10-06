Packers lead Falcons 20-3 at halftime

GREEN BAY. (WSAW) -The Packers lead the Atlanta Falcons 13-3 at halftime of Monday Night Football at Lambeau Field, as Green Bay looks to move to a perfect 4-0 on the season.

The Pack scored effortlessly on their first drive, going 73 yards in 7 plays, culminating in an Aaron Jones 6-yard touchdown catch from Aaron Rodgers. The score was Jones' sixth of the young 2020 season.

Green Bay was stuffed at the Atlanta one-yard line on their second drive, but made up for it in the second quarter. Tight end Robert Tonyan scored a touchdown for the third consecutive game, a 19-yard reception just before the two minute warning. Tonyan scored against with just 46 seconds left in the half from 8 yards out.

The Packers are playing without top wideout Davante Adams, star defensive lineman Kenny Clark, and edge rusher Rashan Gary.

