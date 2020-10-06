Advertisement

Online catalog to help nonprofits hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic

Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin makes online giving easy
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
By Jeff Thelen
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Nonprofits are getting hit hard by the pandemic, but now a local organization is making it easier for you to help them out.

The Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin has put together the COVID-19 Impact Catalog.

It lists the organizations that are helping people meet the most basic needs, like food and shelter, during his time of crisis.

You can choose one and make a donation right online, using your credit card. Right now, they can really use it.

“The needs are not going to go away any time soon. These non-profits really are being stressed right now with the services that they are asked to offer," says Foundation Program Officer Sue Nelson.

The catalog is open until the October 31. Until October 15, for every $100 each organization raises, their name is put in a drawing for a $1000 donation thanks to an anonymous donor.

Here is the link for more information and to make a donation. https://cfoncw.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/list/grant?grant_cycle_id=1000

