Online catalog to help nonprofits hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Nonprofits are getting hit hard by the pandemic, but now a local organization is making it easier for you to help them out.

The Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin has put together the COVID-19 Impact Catalog.

It lists the organizations that are helping people meet the most basic needs, like food and shelter, during his time of crisis.

You can choose one and make a donation right online, using your credit card. Right now, they can really use it.

“The needs are not going to go away any time soon. These non-profits really are being stressed right now with the services that they are asked to offer," says Foundation Program Officer Sue Nelson.

The catalog is open until the October 31. Until October 15, for every $100 each organization raises, their name is put in a drawing for a $1000 donation thanks to an anonymous donor.

Here is the link for more information and to make a donation. https://cfoncw.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/list/grant?grant_cycle_id=1000

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.