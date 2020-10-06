Marshfield Clinic Health System urges common-sense safeguards against COVID-19

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Leaders from the Marshfield Clinic Health System are uring people to use common-sense safeguards to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The region and the state continue to report daily-records for positive cases. Tuesday, Marathon County reported five deaths in addition to 99 new COVID cases.

“As Wisconsinites, we need to be masking, social distancing, avoiding crowds…” the statement read in part. “This will take shared sacrifice from all of us to overcome the challenges the virus has placed on our daily lives.” The statement followed Gov. Tony Evers' new order limiting the size of public indoor gatherings.

“At Marshfield Clinic Health System we are not immune. We have furloughed hundreds of employees, non-essential staff has been working remotely since March, and essential staff have been working at full capacity. Everyone working in or entering our facilities is required to wear a mask. It isn’t what we want to do, but we realize it is necessary.”

The state has now seen 136,379 cases and 1,399 deaths since the pandemic began.

“The faster that we come together to address this head-on, the faster we can resume more of the daily activities that make Wisconsin a great place to live.”

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.