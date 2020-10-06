Health leaders expect surge in central Wisconsin COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations to continue

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus says central Wisconsin is seeing a dramatic increase of patients in the hospital for COVID-19.

They said at a press conference Monday that numbers have jumped quickly. They’re now using overflow COVID units at their Wausau hospital and preparing for the numbers to continue increasing.

Aspirus says there are 4 things the community needs to do right now: masking, social distancing with no large gatherings, hand washing and staying home when sick.

“We still have a very fragmented response here in Wisconsin with regards to the 4 key elements I’ve talked about, masking, social distancing, hand washing and staying home when sick, and if we can’t get a more cohesive response to those 4 elements, this will continue to be a challenge for Wisconsin,” Aspirus CEO and president Matt Heywood said. “That’s one of the reasons we are probably the number one or number two state.”

Heywood says he isn’t criticizing lawmakers but pointing out the lack of organized community response.

“I would not go and say that it’s going to start dropping soon,” he said.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports there are 107 patients hospitalized for COVID in North Central Wisconsin Monday. Aspirus has seen a similar increase to the one here. About 15 to 20% of patients are under 49 years old. About 30-35% are 50 and older, and about 50% are 70 and older.

“We had about 10 patients throughout the system 3 weeks ago. And today, we could have anywhere from 60 to 80 patients,” Heywood said.

Heywood says they’ve been able to send many recovered COVID-19 patients home, but the flow of patients coming in isn’t letting up. They’re activating a surge plan to create more COVID units.

“Ensuring that you have negative pressure in that area, and ensuring staff are properly donning equipment, you’re basically taking existing beds and converting them to have those attributes,” he said, explaining they’d been preparing to have an overflow.

He says the number of patients on a ventilator is no longer a good predictor of how many sick patients there are, since doctors are using them less than they were at the beginning of the pandemic.

With regards to transfers from other hospitals, Heywood says waiting lists and transfer times are taking longer, meaning many people are receiving care where they checked in.

They’re now implementing a strict visitor’s policy. But they likely won’t halt elective procedures if they don’t need to.

“We learned back in March and April that reducing procedures for people who need them is almost as detrimental as not being able to care for a COVID patient, so we’ve got to balance both community needs,” he said.

Heywood also discussed staffing issues. He says they’ve had anywhere from 115 to 150 staff needing to stay home with COVID-19 or other illnesses since no sick staff are allowed at work. He says there is a testing plan in place for employees.

“We have to be cognizant that we only have so many staff,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.