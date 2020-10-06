Advertisement

Habitat for Humanity and Rotary Club start Halloween treat delivery fundraiser

(KVLY)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rotary Club of Stevens Point has teamed up with the UWSP Habitat for Humanity club to bring Halloween to kids' homes for a unique fundraiser.

“COVID has certainly changed Halloween this year,” said Rotary Club of Stevens Point President, Dave Acaley, “this is our way of keeping the day fun and giving back to Stevens Point Area residents.”

Habitat “gremlins” will make Halloween treat deliveries to homes throughout Portage County. Anyone can order plastic pumpkins for their special little ones filled with candies, stickers, pencils, etc. An online order form has been created. The cost for delivery of the pumpkins varies by the quantity ordered. One pumpkin delivery is $10, two deliveries are $18, three is $25 and four is $32.

The deadline to order is Oct. 20.

All proceeds go to Habitat for Humanity and the Rotary Club of Stevens Point Scholarship Fund.

The clubs are looking for candy and cash donations to help with expenses. To donate contact Dave at 1975dsacaley@gmail.com.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Deep Bench: The importance of listening to your eyes

Updated: 17 minutes ago

News

Deep Bench: Dense breasts and detecting cancer

Updated: 23 minutes ago

News

Guitar rock legend Eddie Van Halen dies of cancer at 65

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Gray News staff
Legendary rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen has died at the age of 65, his son said Tuesday on Twitter.

News

Marshfield Clinic Health System urges common-sense safeguards against COVID-19

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Leaders from the Marshfield Clinic Health System are uring people to use common-sense safeguards to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Nfl

Packers to put indefinite hold on hosting fans for home games

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The Packers announced that they are putting an indefinite hold on hosting fans for home games.

Latest News

News

5 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday in Marathon County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Marathon County Health Department has reported five new deaths from COVID-19. The new cases bring the county’s total fatalities due to COVID-19 to 22.

News

Trump, back at White House, compares COVID to seasonal flu

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and AAMER MADHANI
In a letter, Trump’s doctor, Navy Cmdr. Sean Conley, said Trump had a “restful” night at the White House and that on Tuesday “he reports no symptoms.”

News

Almost 1,400 dead from COVID-19 in Wisconsin; new cases back over 2,000 mark

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The state's had nearly 100 COVID-19 deaths in one week.

News

Corrections: Another COVID-19 outbreak in a Wisconsin prison

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Wisconsin Department of Corrections is reporting another coronavirus outbreak in a state prison.

Weather Headlines

First Alert Weather - Windy and warmer Tuesday with a few showers on the way

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
Mix of sun and clouds for Tuesday with windy and warmer conditions returning to Wisconsin. Expect a small chance for light showers Tuesday night as temps cool a bit for Wednesday,.