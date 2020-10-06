Habitat for Humanity and Rotary Club start Halloween treat delivery fundraiser

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rotary Club of Stevens Point has teamed up with the UWSP Habitat for Humanity club to bring Halloween to kids' homes for a unique fundraiser.

“COVID has certainly changed Halloween this year,” said Rotary Club of Stevens Point President, Dave Acaley, “this is our way of keeping the day fun and giving back to Stevens Point Area residents.”

Habitat “gremlins” will make Halloween treat deliveries to homes throughout Portage County. Anyone can order plastic pumpkins for their special little ones filled with candies, stickers, pencils, etc. An online order form has been created. The cost for delivery of the pumpkins varies by the quantity ordered. One pumpkin delivery is $10, two deliveries are $18, three is $25 and four is $32.

The deadline to order is Oct. 20.

All proceeds go to Habitat for Humanity and the Rotary Club of Stevens Point Scholarship Fund.

The clubs are looking for candy and cash donations to help with expenses. To donate contact Dave at 1975dsacaley@gmail.com.

