First Alert Weather - Windy and warmer Tuesday with a few showers on the way

Breezy and warmer than normal conditions will continue to push into Wisconsin for today as a weak cold front approaches for Tuesday evening. While there isn’t much moisture for the system to work with, there will be widely scattered light showers possible at times for Tuesday evening, especially north of Highway 29.

Another breezy day will return Wednesday and Thursday, with temps dipping just a bit both days.

Expect another warming trend to return quickly for Thursday throughout the weekend, with very slim chances for rainfall after Tuesday evening.

Early October Fall Colors across Wisconsin (WSAW)

