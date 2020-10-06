Advertisement

First Alert Weather - Windy and warmer Tuesday with a few showers on the way

Temps remain almost 10° above normal for Tuesday
By Chad Franzen
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Breezy and warmer than normal conditions will continue to push into Wisconsin for today as a weak cold front approaches for Tuesday evening. While there isn’t much moisture for the system to work with, there will be widely scattered light showers possible at times for Tuesday evening, especially north of Highway 29.

Another breezy day will return Wednesday and Thursday, with temps dipping just a bit both days.

Expect another warming trend to return quickly for Thursday throughout the weekend, with very slim chances for rainfall after Tuesday evening.

Early October Fall Colors across Wisconsin
Early October Fall Colors across Wisconsin(WSAW)

Mega thank you to everyone sending the great fall colors to us ! You can do so here->

Send it to 7

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Delta now Category 2, to strike US later this week

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Delta rapidly intensified into a Category 2 hurricane early Tuesday, packing 110 mph (175 kmh) winds on a course to hammer southeastern Mexico and then grow to a potentially catastrophic Category 4 as it approaches the U.S. Gulf coast.

National

Delta grows into hurricane in Caribbean; eyes Yucatan, Cuba

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta is forecast to make landfall on the U.S. Gulf Coast around Friday.

News

You Know You're From...Ringle: Midge

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Local restaurants take more COVID precautions

Updated: 8 hours ago

Latest News

News

Portage County restaurants make adjustments, some close, due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
Some restaurants are closing not because of COVID-19 cases, but because of the threat of them. Restaurants in Portage County are taking notice and making adjustments.

News

First Alert Weather : Windy and warmer conditions expected much of the work week forecast

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
Breezy & warmer conditions return to central #Wisconsin for a good portion of this week as temperatures climb well into the 60s and a few lower 70s later in the week.

News

DC Everest Releases COVID Dashboard

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
The Dashboard keeps track of how many staff and students have confirmed cases of COVID-19 in each school.

News

Tonight at 10: You Know You're From...Ringle

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

You Know You’re From...Ringle: Midge Abt

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Dale Ryman
The passion for her career and kids has kept Midge Abt clocking in as a school bus driver for 50 years.

News

Dr. Jill Biden to hold virtual event for Wisconsinites

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Biden campaign has announced Dr. Jill Biden will hold a virtual event this weekend for Wisconsin voters.