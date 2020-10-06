Advertisement

Eskimo Pie changes name to Edy’s Pie

Eskimo is considered ‘derogatory’
From now on, they’ll be called Edy’s Pies, after one of the company’s founders, Joseph Edy.
From now on, they’ll be called Edy’s Pies, after one of the company’s founders, Joseph Edy.(Source: Nestle/Dreyer's, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The chocolate-covered ice cream bars known as Eskimo Pies have a new name.

From now on, they’ll be called Edy’s Pies, after one of the company’s founders, Joseph Edy.

The name change comes after Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, which makes the treat, acknowledged its original name was offensive.

The name “Eskimo” has long been used by non-native groups to refer collectively to Inuit and Yupik people, according to the Alaska Native Language Center at the University of Alaska.

“This name is considered derogatory in many other places because it was given by non-Inuit people and was said to mean ‘eater of raw meat,’” it said.

Several companies have said they would change their logos shortly after the police killing of George Floyd, which ignited a nationwide conversation on race.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Democrats ask if more material omitted from Barrett response

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic lawmakers are asking the Justice Department whether other material was omitted from the Senate questionnaire.

News

Portage County woman finds a place to call home with help from housing program, mentorship

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Stella Porter
A program called RentReady helped Kelly Hernandez get her new apartment.

National News

Sen. Ted Cruz reacts to the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: 12 minutes ago

Weather Headlines

First Alert Weather - Windy and warmer Tuesday with a few showers on the way

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Mark Holley
Mix of sun and clouds for Tuesday with windy and warmer conditions returning to Wisconsin. Expect a small chance for light showers Tuesday night as temps cool a bit for Wednesday,.

Latest News

News

Gov. Evers' new indoor restrictions

Updated: 44 minutes ago

National News

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) previews the vice presidential debate

Updated: 50 minutes ago

National News

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) reacts to Trump testing positive for COVID

Updated: 55 minutes ago

National News

Doug Jones on VP Debate

Updated: 1 hours ago

National News

Doug Jones on Trump COVID

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Deep Bench: The importance of listening to your eyes

Updated: 1 hours ago