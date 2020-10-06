Domestic abuse increases as people remain at home

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As people are working from home more during the pandemic, there’s a higher chance of domestic abuse and the Women’s Community in Wausau wants your help to put an end to the violence.

At the start of the pandemic, domestic violence calls to the Women’s Community were limited, but now they say the calls and the violence has increased as victims are finding more opportunities to report the problem.

“The levels of violence, the violent episodes have increased, so people [are] being hurt more,” Women’s Community Executive Director Jane Graham Jennings said.

Although the month of October recognizes awareness of domestic violence, it occurs every day in our world and needs to come to an end.

“This is a time that we can really highlight it and bring the community together to say this is something that we need to address,” Graham Jennings said. “We need to be able to provide knowledge and education so people can support and help people instead of questioning them and shaming them.”

Graham Jennings said by becoming aware of domestic abuse, there’s a better chance of solving it, and the best way to help is to be brave and step up for others.

“I know too many people who have been killed at the hands of someone who claims to love them. It’s a preventable crime, it’s a preventable problem, if we raise awareness about it,” Graham Jennings said.

Despite popular belief, the root of domestic abuse is not anger management.

“It really is about having some faulty belief systems and thoughts that perpetuate their behavior,” Peace Solutions Counseling Safe Program Group Facilitator Todd Werner said.

He said some people who are abusers have a belief in their mind that they need to have control and need to punish someone to get their way.

Werner said a good relationship consists of trust, loyalty, and love and that a change in perspective is vital for the violence to come to an end.

“We need to change our belief system about abuse and controlling behavior and what is a healthy relationship just in general,” Werner said.

Werner also said the most violent abusers he has dealt with are emotional and psychological abusers.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, Graham Jennings and Werner said it’s important to break the silence and get help right away before it’s too late.

For more information on how to get help, please follow the link.

You can also call (715)-842-7323 or their 24/7 toll-free hotline at (888)-665-1234. For emergencies, call 911, as they are operating normally.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.