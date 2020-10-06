Dense breast tissue can make detecting cancer more difficult

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - During COVID, many Americans are putting routine procedures and examinations on the back burner because they don’t feel comfortable going to the doctor for non-urgent appointments. The same is true for women and breast exams. According to the American Cancer Society, over 42,000 women are expected to die of breast cancer 2020. This statistic highlights the need for regular breast exams and the need for women to educate themselves on the risk factors associated with dense breasts.

It’s important for women to understand breast density, as having dense breasts may make cancer more difficult to detect on a mammogram and puts women at a higher risk of breast cancer compared to those with less dense breast tissue. Although breast density is a lesser known risk factor for breast cancer it should still be considered in addition to other more widely known risk factors such as family history or genetic profile.

For women with dense breasts, the American Society of Breast Surgeons recommends supplemental imaging such as breast MRI or ultrasound be considered in addition to annual mammography. For women with personal histories of breast cancer and dense breasts, the American College of Radiology recommends an annual breast MRI. 5,6

Key facts about mammograms and breast density:

· Women with dense breasts – who make up nearly 50% of women over age 40 – are more likely to get false-negative results.

· Some women have denser breast tissue than others. For most women, breasts become less dense with age. But in some women, there’s little change. Breast density is seen only on mammograms.

· In some women, mammography alone might not be enough to detect breast cancer.

· Recent studies have shown additional breast cancer screening with MRI detected more cancers that were missed by mammography between screening periods in women with extremely dense breasts.7

· Currently 38 states and the District of Columbia require some level of breast density notification after a mammogram, but there is no standard from state-to-state on what patients are told or how patients will be informed.8

· For the first time in 20 years, the FDA is proposing specific language be included in patients' mammography summary letters and noted on the medical report given to the referring provider regarding breast density.

· Despite these guidelines and proposed legislation, insurance coverage and cost may hinder women from getting the screening they need.

Beth Battaglino, RN and CEO of HealthyWomen, joined Dr.Victoria L. Mango, MD, to raise awareness about breast cancer and risk factors — including breast density, family history and genetic profile and to discuss prevention and the importance of regular screening during COVID-19.

For more information, please visit www.HealthyWomen.org.

