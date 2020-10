WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The D.C. Everest School District has released a COVID Dashboard.

The dashboard keeps track of the total number of staff and students at each school that have a confirmed case of COVID-19.

You can view the dashboard yourself by clicking the link below

https://www.dce.k12.wi.us/domain/1260

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.