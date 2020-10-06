Advertisement

DATCP reminds consumers to do their part for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

DATCP said by checking your passwords and cybersecurity annually, you can save yourself from the thousands of hackers out to get your information.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

For National Cybersecurity Awareness Month the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Protections is encouraging everyone to do their part to be cyber smart.

Laura Sutherlin with DATCP said by checking your passwords and cybersecurity annually, you can save yourself from the thousands of hackers out to get your information.

“Just every year, decide I’m gonna do my spring cleaning and part of my spring cleaning is updating my devices and making sure my passwords are up to date. And I’m using two-factor authentication. It’s a good way to keep yourself safe,” Sutherlin explained.

While updating passwords can be a hassle, Sutherlin said it is the number one way to protect yourself and your bank account. She also suggests keeping passwords and credit cards written down instead of saved on websites for extra caution.

Taking inventory of every electronic device from thermostat to smartwatch you have can help you see what is vulnerable and needs updating is another easy step to security

“As you get more and more connected and you have your devices, your phones, and your computers, obviously, but you also have your refrigerator you know right your Alexa your, your Siri, there are all kinds of things that are talking to the Internet, and so you really need to keep tabs for that,” Sutherlin said.

In 2018 alone it was found that in some accounts almost $600 billion was lost to cyber fraud.

Each week DATCP will be focusing on a different way to better your cybersecurity.

For more information and updates visit their website here.

