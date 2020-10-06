Advertisement

Corrections: Another COVID-19 outbreak in a Wisconsin prison

The Coronavirus in Prisons
The Coronavirus in Prisons(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Corrections is reporting another coronavirus outbreak in a state prison.

Oshkosh Correctional Institution has more than 300 active cases among inmates, corrections officials said Monday. Oshkosh Correctional has a large number of elderly inmates and is the state’s most populous prison with nearly 2,000 prisoners.

The surge in cases comes as Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution reported 437 active cases of COVID-19 among inmates — the largest outbreak at a Wisconsin prison yet.

As of Monday, more than 900 inmates and 150 staff had active cases of COVID-19 across all of the state’s adult institutions, the State Journal reported.

The corrections department’s policy is for infected prisoners to be isolated and exposed inmates to be quarantined. Infected staff are directed to stay home and self-quarantine.

Overall, the state Department of Health Services reported 1,696 confirmed new COVID-19 cases Monday. That’s down from 1,865 on Sunday and a record 2,892 cases on Saturday. The state has reported 134,359 cases since the pandemic began.

Health officials say four more people have died, bringing the death toll to 1,381.

