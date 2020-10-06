Almost 1,400 dead from COVID-19 in Wisconsin; new cases back over 2,000 mark

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - New cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin were back over the 2,000 mark Tuesday as the state nears 1,400 dead from COVID-19 -- adding almost 100 deaths in one week.

The state’s death toll is 1,399, going up by 18, the fifth time in seven days it was in double digits. For comparison, it took 17 days to go from about 1,200 to 1,300 deaths. The death rate is 1.03% of known coronavirus cases.

Continuing the trend we’ve been seeing, Northeast and North Central Wisconsin bore the brunt of the deaths. There were 5 in Marathon County, 3 each in Winnebago and Portage counties and one each in Calumet, Door, Lincoln, Milwaukee, Outagamie, Shawano and Waupaca counties.

There were 2,020 more positive coronavirus tests in the past 24 hour period in the Department of Health Services’s daily report, which is 17.48% of the 11,559 results received. Tests came back positive in 69 of the 72 counties.

Since the pandemic began, the state identified 136,379 cases of the coronavirus, the novel virus that causes COVID-19. The 7-day average of new cases has slipped to 2,346, thanks to two days below 2,000 new cases Sunday and Monday while the 7-day positive rate averages 19.29%, down from a peak of 21.98% on Friday.

In response to this seemingly unslowed outbreak, Gov. Tony Evers is directing state health leaders to limit public gatherings to no more than 25 percent of a business’s or building’s total occupancy starting Thursday, Oct. 8 (see related story). There are exceptions for schools, churches, child cares, health care facilities, human services and government buildings. “We’re in a crisis right now and need to immediately change our behavior to save lives,” the governor said.

The state has 24,589 active coronavirus cases -- meaning 18.3% of all cases going back to February were diagnosed or experienced symptoms in the last 30 days and aren’t medically cleared. There are 108,371 people considered recovered, or 80.7% of cases.

There were 108 new hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours -- one short of tying the one-day record. The state now averages 86 COVID-19 hospitalizations per day over the past 7 days, a new high that’s 20 more people a day than the average one week ago. The hospitalization rate is steady at 5.7% of diagnosed cases.

On Monday, the latest figures available, the DHS reported 782 COVID-19 patients with 209 in intensive care in the state’s hospitals.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association said 17.83% of all ICU hospital beds in the state were available. The DHS reported Monday that the 8-county Fox Valley Region had 129 COVID-19 patients, 8 in ICU, with 12% of medical beds available. The Northeast Region has 125 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 43 in ICU, with 26% of beds available.

Daily hospitalization numbers take deaths and hospital discharges into account.

The DHS is also reporting the trend of test results when people are tested multiple times, such as health care workers or patients who were positive and get tested multiple times until they’re medically cleared. Monday that was 9.0%, down from the all-time high of 9.3% on Sept. 28.

For consistency, Action 2 News will continue emphasizing the DHS summary which counts each person once regardless of multiple tests. The CDC says this is the standard way to calculate the positivity rate and how it does its federal reporting. It’s a better indication of the spread of the coronavirus in a community than counting a person in the community multiple times.

Either way you calculate it, the positivity rate is nowhere near trending below 5%, when medical experts would consider the spread of the virus is being managed.

Health experts say face masks are still the most effective way the general public can slow the spread of the coronavirus, but only if the masks are worn appropriately -- over the nose and chin. County and state health officials are reminding and urging people to stay home when they feel sick, avoid large gatherings, and distance yourself six feet from people who aren’t from your household.

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services has a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. The tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE NUMBERS (counties with additional cases and/or deaths are indicated in bold)

NEW: See information about how the Wisconsin Department of Health Services compiles these numbers and why they can differ from county health departments' numbers at the end of the county lists.

Wisconsin*

Adams - 279 cases (+2) (4 deaths)

Ashland - 161 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Barron - 528 cases (+6) (6 deaths)

Bayfield - 131 cases (+1) (1 death)

Brown - 10,609 cases (+118) (69 deaths)

Buffalo - 160 cases (2 deaths)

Burnett - 226 cases (+4) (4 deaths)

Calumet - 1,591 cases (+20) (6 deaths) (+1)

Chippewa - 667 cases (+18)

Clark – 491 cases (+12) (8 deaths)

Columbia - 864 cases (+16) (3 deaths)

Crawford – 205 cases (+3)

Dane – 10,671 cases (+157) (43 deaths)

Dodge – 2,226 cases (+19) (19 deaths)

Door - 437 cases (+9) (4 deaths) (+1)

Douglas - 559 cases (+8)

Dunn - 700 cases (+12) (1 death)

Eau Claire - 2,184 cases (+32) (7 deaths)

Florence - 115 cases (+2 ) (2 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 2,533 cases (+28) (14 deaths)

Forest - 347 cases (+6) (7 deaths)

Grant – 1,240 cases (+20) (19 deaths)

Green - 619 cases (+6) (3 deaths)

Green Lake - 376 cases (+10)

Iowa - 240 cases (+6 )

Iron - 149 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 181 cases (+4) (1 death)

Jefferson - 1,698 cases (+30) (8 deaths)

Juneau - 467 cases (+8) (2 deaths)

Kenosha - 3,780 cases (+29) (68 deaths)

Kewaunee - 736 cases (+29) (2 deaths)

La Crosse – 3,373 cases (+37) (4 deaths)

Lafayette - 360 cases (+3)

Langlade - 327 cases (+22) (2 deaths)

Lincoln - 348 cases (+9) (2 deaths) (+1)

Manitowoc – 1,453 cases (+19) (5 deaths)

Marathon - 2,023 cases (+99) (22 deaths) (+5)

Marinette - 1,146 cases (+11) (9 deaths)

Marquette - 348 cases (+3) (1 death)

Menominee - 131 cases (+8)

Milwaukee – 30,639 (+257) (546 deaths) (+1)

Monroe - 679 cases (+13) (3 deaths)

Oconto - 1,255 cases (+49) (4 deaths)

Oneida - 633 cases (+19) (4 deaths)

Outagamie – 5,780 cases (+142) (33 deaths) (+1)

Ozaukee - 1,506 cases (+26) (20 deaths)

Pepin – 70 cases

Pierce – 480 cases (+6) (7 deaths)

Polk – 294 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Portage - 1,723 cases (+21) (10 deaths) (+3)

Price - 185 cases (+18)

Racine - 5,298 cases (+58) (98 deaths)

Richland - 236 cases (+7) (4 deaths)

Rock – 2,880 cases (+20) (33 deaths)

Rusk - 77 cases (+2) (1 death)

Sauk – 1,079 cases (+49) (4 deaths)

Sawyer - 258 cases (+6) (1 death)

Shawano – 1,332 cases (+28) (5 deaths) (+1)

Sheboygan - 2,261 cases (+81) (19 deaths)

St. Croix - 1,081 cases (+15) (9 deaths)

Taylor - 245 cases (+2) (4 deaths)

Trempealeau - 742 cases (+20) (2 deaths)

Vernon - 300 cases (+13) (1 death)

Vilas - 300 cases (+2) (1 death)

Walworth - 2,780 cases (+20) (35 deaths)

Washburn – 139 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Washington - 2,976 cases (+54) (35 deaths)

Waukesha – 8,289 cases (+62) (94 deaths)

Waupaca – 1,391 cases (+27) (22 deaths) (+1)

Waushara - 481 cases (+10) (3 deaths)

Winnebago – 5,335 cases (+242) (37 deaths) (+3)

Wood - 968 cases (+8) (7 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 21 cases (revised -1 by the state)

Baraga - 36 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Chippewa - 54 cases

Delta – 630 cases (+9) (10 deaths)

Dickinson – 235 cases (+22) (3 deaths) (+1)

Gogebic - 166 cases (+2) (1 death)

Houghton – 583 cases (+14) (3 deaths)

Iron – 254 cases (+3) (10 deaths) (+2)

Keweenaw – 14 cases (+1)

Luce – 16 cases (+3)

Mackinac - 62 cases (+8)

Marquette - 369 cases (+4) (12 deaths)

Menominee - 419 cases (+11) (3 deaths)

Ontonagon – 45 cases

Schoolcraft - 35 cases (+1)

*Viewers have asked us why the state has different numbers than what’s reported on some county health department websites. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

Viewers also ask how the Wisconsin Department of Health Services compiles its numbers. The state only counts a person once in its summary of positive and negative tests, no matter how many times a person might be tested (there is a recent exception to this, as you read in this article). The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19 but would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

