WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Health Department has reported five new deaths from COVID-19. The new cases bring the county’s total fatalities due to COVID-19 to 22.

The county also reported 99 new confirmed positive cases, with 11 new hospitalizations.

