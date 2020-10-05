Advertisement

Woman cited for driving 128 mph in Lincoln County

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A 19-year-old woman was cited Friday for driving 128 mph on Highway 51 in Lincoln County.

Deputies say the stop happened near County Road C, north of Merrill. The woman, from Ashland, was also cited for driving on a revoked license and having an open intoxicant in a motor vehicle.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department says the incident is just one of a few recent stops involving drivers traveling at excessive speeds.

Last Monday evening, a Rothschild woman was cited for traveling 91 mph in the 65 MPH zone on US Hwy 51, at County Road Q. The woman was also cited for driving on a suspended license. Tuesday a woman from Franklin, was cited for traveling at 93 mph on US Hwy 51 at County Road S.

And Sunday, a deputy stopped and cited a Wisconsin Rapids man for speeding on County Road C at Town Hall Road in the town of Schley. Radar indicated the man was traveling at 94 mph in the 55 mph zone. He was also cited for driving on a revoked license.

