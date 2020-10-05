UW Health using COVID-19 saliva test for certain patients

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - UW Health says they’re using saliva collection for many patients that require COVID-19 tests.

According to a news release, this method is being used for UW Health patients of at least 3-years-old who are asymptomatic and being screened before an operation or procedure. A nasal swab will continue to be used for children under 3-years-old, patients who are not able to produce enough saliva for the spit test, and those patients that have symptoms of COVID-19.

Researchers say saliva was validated in studies carried out at UW Health as an acceptable COVID-19 testing specimen type for use on the Hologic Panther TMA and CDC Roche-Lightcycler assays which are used at UW Health.

