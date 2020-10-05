Point of Discovery School makes newsletter podcast for families

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -

The Point of Discovery School is on a mission to teach their student the power of podcasting. With their new ‘PoDSCast’ teachers can talk through the week’s events so that parents don’t have to read the newsletter.

The PoDSCast also offers an inside look at what is happening in the school, how everyone is adapting, and what teachers have to say about the new school year.

Each week different teachers offer an inside look at the week and news. Specials guests and students have also been featured to offer a few words and have a little bit of fun.

Overall the organizers just want families to feel connected to the school, have some fun while learning new information, and take a break from their regular routine.

“My mother likes it quite a lot compared to reading the newsletter, because it’s a good alternative. She can listen to it when she’s like making dinner instead of you dedicating five to ten minutes reading a newsletter,” Simon Murray a sophomore at PoDS said.

The School is also letting students utilize their new podcasting equipment. This year students have the option to put a podcast together for one of their bigger projects.

Students said they are excited to have the option to do something that lets them put more of their personality into their work.

“When you write a paper you have to come up with a thesis and use big words. And when you’re doing a podcast, you can almost talk like you normally would, but then put personality into it and feeling into it and I like it,” Aaliyah Razvi, a PoDS sophomore said.

The school said they hope this new podcasting options will get students excited about what they are learning, learn a new skill, and feel more comfortable with the information they are working with.

