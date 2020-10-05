Clark County woman reported missing, last seen Saturday

LOYAL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a woman that hasn’t been seen since early Saturday morning.

Investigators said Cassandra Ayon, 27, was last seen around 3:45 a.m. in the Unity area, when she left a friend’s house. Ayon hasn’t been home since and didn’t show up to work on Monday.

Ayon drives a black 2015 Chevy Impala with a license plate of AHZ-2509.

If anyone has any information on the location of Cassandra please call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 715-743-3157.

