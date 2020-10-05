Local salon teams up with cosmetology school to make haircuts available to all

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you want to change the world, start in your own backyard. A hair salon in Weston is doing just that. They realized the Black community and those with curly or textured hair in the area travel just to get a haircut.

Now they’re making sure the next generation of Wausau stylists can cut properly, no matter who sits in their chair.

Michael Linwood might be the first hair stylist in Wausau who can cut Black hair, but he’ll cut anyone who wants a fade.

“You get to be creative, use your hands, make people feel good about themselves,” says Michael Linwood.

After seeing many Black people travel hours away from Wausau for a decent cut, Verve Salon owner Marie Kieffer decided to make a change.

“It was just time that I had power and I had time to make a change,” Kieffer says.

She brought on Linwood part time from Appleton, where he is the owner of Taperz Barber Shop. She had him teach several workshops about cutting textured hair over the summer, and says his good attitude and skill set fit well with her team.

“Our goal is for everyone in our community to feel comfortable and welcome in our space and know that they can get a service, depending on whatever texture you have,” says Kieffer.

Now, Verve is grooming the next generation of Wausau hairdressers to cut everyone.

“Cutting black people’s hair is not taught in the schools around here,” says Linwood.

“It’s systemic. It just started way back when, and it’s just continued. I don’t think we even realized it was happening,” Kieffer says.

They’re planning to work with Northcentral Technical College’s Studio Max cosmetology students.

“That specialty will create a niche for them and they’ll be able to service that population, and thus creating a multiplication factor so that we just start seeing it in more and more salons,” says NTC Cosmetology faculty member Scott Staples.

Instruction in cutting textured hair will begin by November. Staples says it’s a matter of making cosmetology school equal, in having students cut Black, white curly and straight hair, but also changing salons in central Wisconsin.

“I think we have a strong responsibility to have the best graduates that are going to go out into the workplace,” he says.

Linwood says it’s about more than just a haircut.

“A good haircut is confidence-boosting, and it just helps you feel good about yourself,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.