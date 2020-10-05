Advertisement

Lawmakers preview vice presidential debate

Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris will take the debate stage Wednesday night.
The vice presidential debate will take place Wednesday, Oct. 7.
The vice presidential debate will take place Wednesday, Oct. 7.(Gray DC)
By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The 2020 vice presidential candidates will face off in the first and only vice presidential debate of the election season Wednesday night.

The debate is set to take place at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. The debate comes following the news that President Trump and a number of GOP lawmakers tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris have both tested negative. The candidates will debate from 12 feet apart to prevent spread of the virus.

The Washington Bureau team talked to lawmakers from both sides of the aisle about the upcoming debate. The full interviews can be seen below.

Rep. Ralph Norman // R-South Carolina

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National News

Pres. Trump's coronavirus circle widens

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT
|
More questions than answers as the President's doctor holds a briefing.

News

Eric Trump tests negative for COVID-19 after Rothschild rally

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:58 AM CDT
|
By Sean Caldwell
Days after being potentially exposed, the president's son says he tested negative for COVID-19. But other recent events in President Trump's itinerary are being looked at closely.

News

Wisconsin Supreme Court to weigh in on absentee ballot case

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Wisconsin Supreme Court agreed to weigh in on whether the Republican-controlled Legislature has standing to challenge a ruling by federal court.

Local

Eric Trump headlines MAGA event in Rothschild

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:38 PM CDT
|
By Emerson Lehmann
Eric Trump stumping for his father, President Donald Trump, in Rothschild Thursday night, the headline speaker at a ‘Make America Great Again’ rally hosted at Schuette Metals.

News

Trump cancels La Crosse rally, will visit Janesville instead

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 2:40 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press and Heather Poltrock
President Donald Trump appears to have canceled a planned appearance in western Wisconsin amid calls from the city’s mayor and the state’s governor, both Democrats, that he not hold a rally amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

Latest News

News

Absentee voters reminded to use their municipality’s ballot dropbox

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:52 PM CDT
|
By Heather Poltrock
The city of Wausau Clerk and Marathon County Clerk are reminding absentee voters that ballots must be place in the drop box for their municipality.

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

State

Biden for President to host virtual ‘Beers, Brats and Ballots’ event Sunday afternoon

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 2:23 PM CDT
|
By Emerson Lehmann
At 3:00 Sunday afternoon, Biden for President Wisconsin will be hosting a virtual “Beers, Brats, and Ballots” Get Out The Vote Rally.

Politics

Wisconsin 7th Congressional candidates respond to Pres. Trump’s Supreme Court nomination

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 8:09 PM CDT
|
By Emerson Lehmann
Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany and his opponent in the race for Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional seat, Democrat candidate Tricia Zunker, released statements Saturday following President Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the U.S. Supreme Court seat vacated by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg following her death.

News

Breaking down the Presidential candidates on Wisconsin’s ballot

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:28 AM CDT
|
By Dana Munro
We break down all five presidential candidates on the Wisconsin ballot.

Politics

Wisconsinites 50 and older likely to be the deciding factor in the 2020 election

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT
|
By Holly Chilsen
Voters age 50 and older make up the majority of voters here in Wisconsin. That's why their vote is crucial in the battleground state.