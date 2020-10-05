Advertisement

First Alert Weather : Windy and warmer conditions expected much of the work week forecast

Mainly dry weather to continue for the week as well
Breezy & warmer conditions return to central Wisconsin
Breezy & warmer conditions return to central Wisconsin(WSAW)
By Chad Franzen
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

After another frosty start across central Wisconsin Monday morning, temperatures will be getting a boost over the next few days as windy and warmer conditions return to central Wisconsin the next few days.  Most of the next seven days looks mainly dry, but there will be a small chance for some sprinkles far north Monday and Monday evening, with a small chance for showers Tuesday night especially across the northern part of Wisconsin.  Another weak system will continue to approach the Badger State for Friday and Saturday, which may trigger a few, brief light showers late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Winds of change will blow in some warmer weather.
Winds of change will blow in some warmer weather.(WSAW)

Long term is still showing temperatures to remain at or a little above average for the better part of the next 7-14 days.   

After a cool start to October, warmer than normal conditions return for much of the area.
After a cool start to October, warmer than normal conditions return for much of the area.(WSAW)

