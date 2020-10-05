Dietitians say eggs are recommended as an important first food

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The U.S. Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee, a group of the nation’s leading nutrition experts -- including top nutrition scientists and leading physicians -- has recently released its official scientific report and for the first time ever, includes specific dietary recommendations for children under two years old. The committee specifically recommends eggs as a fundamental first food for babies and an important food for children and expecting and new moms.

On Monday, registered dietitian Liz Shaw joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to share details on the nutritional benefit of eggs for babies and toddlers, and shared recipes that go beyond the basic boiled, scrambled or sunny-side-up that are sure please your little ones palate.

DID YOU KNOW?

· Early introduction of eggs (after 4 months of age and when a baby is developmentally ready) may also help reduce the risk of developing an egg allergy. They are also a rich source of choline -- a nutrient crucial to fetal brain development and brain health across the lifespan.

· Feeding babies and toddlers foods in different textures and forms (such as “finger foods”) can help them develop dexterity, hand-eye coordination as well as learning how to chew and swallow.

· Baby-friendly recipes like Savory Egg Veggie Pancakes pack in nutrients from whatever vegetables you have on hand and offer a savory twist on classic pancakes. Liz can share ways to create nutritious and versatile meals babies and toddlers will love.

For more kid-friendly recipes and advice about introducing eggs to your youngest family members, please visit: https://www.eggnutritioncenter.org

