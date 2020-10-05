Advertisement

Dietitians say eggs are recommended as an important first food

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The U.S. Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee, a group of the nation’s leading nutrition experts -- including top nutrition scientists and leading physicians -- has recently released its official scientific report and for the first time ever, includes specific dietary recommendations for children under two years old. The committee specifically recommends eggs as a fundamental first food for babies and an important food for children and expecting and new moms.

On Monday, registered dietitian Liz Shaw joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to share details on the nutritional benefit of eggs for babies and toddlers, and shared recipes that go beyond the basic boiled, scrambled or sunny-side-up that are sure please your little ones palate.

DID YOU KNOW?

· Early introduction of eggs (after 4 months of age and when a baby is developmentally ready) may also help reduce the risk of developing an egg allergy. They are also a rich source of choline -- a nutrient crucial to fetal brain development and brain health across the lifespan.

· Feeding babies and toddlers foods in different textures and forms (such as “finger foods”) can help them develop dexterity, hand-eye coordination as well as learning how to chew and swallow.

·  Baby-friendly recipes like Savory Egg Veggie Pancakes pack in nutrients from whatever vegetables you have on hand and offer a savory twist on classic pancakes. Liz can share ways to create nutritious and versatile meals babies and toddlers will love.

For more kid-friendly recipes and advice about introducing eggs to your youngest family members, please visit:  https://www.eggnutritioncenter.org

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Deep Bench

Chopped champ Nick Wallace raises awareness about food insecurity and how communities can help

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT
|
By Holly Chilsen
More than 54 million people, including 18 million children, may experience food insecurity in 2020. Chef Nick Wallace raises awareness of food insecurity and discusses how people can help in their communities.

News

Kraft encouraging customers to eat mac and cheese for breakfast

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT
The company will redesign the box to now include the word “breakfast” instead of “dinner” to encourage people to eat the meal at the start of the day.

Food

Recipe: Potato Pizza Pockets from the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT
|
By Holly Chilsen
Recipe for potato pizza pockets from the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association.

Food

Creating the perfect pairing for National Wine and Cheese Day

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT
|
By Holly Chilsen
July 25 is National Wine & Cheese Day, a time to celebrate the ultimate pairing of wine and cheese. Cookbook authro parker wallace shared her favorite wine and cheese pairings.

Latest News

Food

Recipe: Pesto Steak and Arugula Pizza

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT
|
By Holly Chilsen
Recipe for Pesto Steak and Arugula Pizza

Food

Recipe: Top Round Ranch Salad

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT
|
By Holly Chilsen
Steak salad with a Southwestern twist. Hearty and lean Top Round Steak is marinated in salsa for max flavor, then served on a bed of greens, corn and beans with creamy ranch.

Food

Beef up your backyard: the proper way to grill beef this 4th of July weekend

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT
|
By Holly Chilsen
The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association offers summer grilling tips before the 4th of July weekend.

Food

Colby dairy breakfast aims to remind community of farmers’ importance during COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT
|
By Stella Porter
The annual Colby dairy breakfast is supporting farmers and reminding the community of their contribution to the local economy.

News

Program aims to improve eating habits by prescribing patients fruits and vegetables

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT
|
By Stella Porter
An apple a day keeps the doctor away, as the saying goes.

Food

Local restaurants get ready to offer dine-in eating

Updated: May. 14, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
After the Wisconsin Supreme Court's ruling, restaurants like Sam's Pizza are ready to open for dine-in eating.