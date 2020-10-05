Advertisement

DHS reports 1,696 new COVID cases, 4 more deaths

(NBC)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 1,696 new COVID cases as of Monday.

According to Monday’s report, 8,560 tests came back and 1,696 were positive, or 19.81%. Health officials say the death toll rose by four on Monday to 1,381. The increase in the active cases have caused the fatality rate to decrease to 1.02%.

A total 134,359 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 since testing began in February.

DHS reports 24,589 currently active cases, meaning 18.3% of all cases over the past eight months were diagnosed within the last 30 days and haven’t been medically cleared. There are 108,371 people who are considered recovered, which is 80.7% of all cases. WBAY-TV reports for comparison, one month ago 9.5% of all known cases were active and 89% were recovered.

In the past 24 hours, there were 56 more hospitalizations statewide for COVID-19 patients. The 7-day average is up to 80 people hospitalized each day. The number of all people diagnosed with the coronavirus requiring hospitalization is up to 7,702. The hospitalization rate is 5.7% of diagnosed cases.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trump says he’s leaving hospital for White House, feels good

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, STEVE PEOPLES and ZEKE MILLER
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19, days after President Donald Trump’s diagnosis.

News

UW Health using COVID-19 saliva test for certain patients

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
UW Health says they’re using saliva collection for many patients that require COVID-19 tests.

News

Ascension implements visitor restrictions in central, north central Wisconsin

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Ascension Wisconsin announced Monday visitation will be temporarily stopped at all Ascension Wisconsin facilities in central and northern until further notice due to COVID-19.

News

Clark County woman reported missing, last seen Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of a possible missing person at about 12:39 pm, on Sunday October 4th, 2020.

News

Badgers' Chryst unsure on how much time QB Coan could miss

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said Monday it is too early to tell how much time quarterback Jack Coan might miss after the senior injured his foot in practice Saturday.

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather : Windy and warmer conditions expected much of the work week forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
Breezy & warmer conditions return to central #Wisconsin for a good portion of this week as temperatures climb well into the 60s and a few lower 70s later in the week.

News

Aspirus CEO: Community must work together to stop COVID’s spread

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock and Stella Porter
“This is a community challenge. This is a significant community challenge,” said Matt Heywood, Aspirus President and CEO, during a press briefing Monday morning. Heywood spoke to the media following the surge of COVID-case in central and north central Wisconsin.

News

Madison’s first Shake Shack opens Monday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Madison’s first Shake Shack - and just the second one in Wisconsin - opens Monday at Hillsdale Shopping Center.

News

Big Brother to air at later time due to NFL on CBS

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Big Brother will air Monday at 9 p.m. due to the New England Patriots-Kansas City Chiefs game.

News

Woman cited for driving 128 mph in Lincoln County

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department says the incident is just one of a few recent stops involving drivers traveling at excessive speeds.