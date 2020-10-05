DHS reports 1,696 new COVID cases, 4 more deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 1,696 new COVID cases as of Monday.

According to Monday’s report, 8,560 tests came back and 1,696 were positive, or 19.81%. Health officials say the death toll rose by four on Monday to 1,381. The increase in the active cases have caused the fatality rate to decrease to 1.02%.

A total 134,359 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 since testing began in February.

DHS reports 24,589 currently active cases, meaning 18.3% of all cases over the past eight months were diagnosed within the last 30 days and haven’t been medically cleared. There are 108,371 people who are considered recovered, which is 80.7% of all cases. WBAY-TV reports for comparison, one month ago 9.5% of all known cases were active and 89% were recovered.

In the past 24 hours, there were 56 more hospitalizations statewide for COVID-19 patients. The 7-day average is up to 80 people hospitalized each day. The number of all people diagnosed with the coronavirus requiring hospitalization is up to 7,702. The hospitalization rate is 5.7% of diagnosed cases.

