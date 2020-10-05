Demoted Taylor Co. deputy files federal civil suit against county

(WSAW) - The demoted investigative sergeant with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, who shared files from cold cases with producers from an investigative television show, filed a civil suit in federal court against the county, the former sheriff, and the county’s IT director Monday.

Steve Bowers is suing the county, the former sheriff, Bruce Daniels, and IT director, Melissa Seavers claiming they violated his fourth amendment right against unreasonable searches and seizures and his fifth amendment right to due process.

Bowers is the investigative sergeant who was double demoted to deputy after giving producers from Cold Justice two cold case files he was not authorized to give in 2017. At the time, the sheriff’s office was working with the show on another cold case, the death of Eugene Monte. He was ultimately demoted to deputy in an employee disciplinary hearing and was shortly thereafter charged with misconduct in office for his actions in criminal court.

Bowers sent producers some of these files through his personal Dropbox account that he pays for and that is tied to his county email address. When he told then-sheriff Bruce Daniels, after being asked, that he did allow Cold Justice to have some case files to review for potential partnerships, he, the district attorney, and the IT director Melissa Seavers accessed Bowers' county email account, “forgot” the password to his Dropbox account so they could create a new one and access the account. They did this without a warrant, which they have said previously they had the right to do, per the employee handbook IT policy.

Bowers, in his disciplinary hearing, criminal case, and now civil case has argued they did not have the authority to access the Dropbox account without a warrant, as it is not a public or county-owned digital storage facility. He also has argued that the policy violation of him not asking the sheriff first before releasing records does not rise to the level of a criminal act, simply an employee violation, and that an employee handbook does not constitute a law.

“The government cannot go sifting through someone’s personal information without a warrant and without justification-whether it’s stored in a Dropbox or whether it’s stored in a filing cabinet at home,” Rick Resch, Bower’s civil attorney with Strang Bradley Trial Lawyers said. “Taylor County and its officials violated Sgt. Bowers’s constitutional rights and someone needs to be held accountable. Those rights need to be vindicated. And the public has an interest in making sure this doesn’t happen again. The government should accept responsibility-now-and make this right."

Those served will have the opportunity to respond to Bowers' complaint to the federal court. In the meantime, Bowers' criminal case is still ongoing.

7 Investigates has reached out to the county, Daniels, and Seavers. The case was filed towards the end of the business day Monday, so 7 Investigates will update this story as they respond. Daniels said he has no comment and was not aware of any federal lawsuit filed against him.

