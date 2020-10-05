Advertisement

COVID-19 forces Athens School District to temporarily go virtual

The Athens School District announced Monday 97 staff and students are affected due to COVID-19 or close contact. It's forcing the district to move to virtual instruction for two weeks.
The Athens School District announced Monday 97 staff and students are affected due to COVID-19 or close contact. It's forcing the district to move to virtual instruction for two weeks.(Athens School District)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Thursday, October 8 the Athens School District will move to virtual learning for two weeks due to confirmed COVID-19 cases or close contact in the district.

A post on the district’s website said as of Monday, “approximately 83 students and 14 staff for a total of 97 people affected. In addition, we have more staff and students being tested Monday, October 5 after showing symptoms, so our numbers could increase further.”

The district outlined how it’s seen cases and quarantine numbers grow starting the week of September 28. As of Friday, October 2 the district had “36 students and 9 staff who had been/were quarantined so far this year including 2 staff who tested positive for COVID-19.” Over the weekend though the post said two more staff tested positive, affecting a total of 47 students (including some from parochial schools) and five staff.

The district said, “Our number one priority during this pandemic is to keep our students and staff safe from testing positive for the COVID-19 virus. We have done everything we can to model safe practices in our schools, yet the virus still reached Athens and hit us hard this past week and weekend. In order to allow everyone to remain safe and virus-free, we believe it is safest to err on the side of caution and move to a temporary two-week virtual learning model which will allow us time to clean and sanitize our schools so we can open back up on Monday, October 19 with a full population of students and staff who are all alive and well!”

The move is also affecting parent-teacher conferences in the district. Those are scheduled for Oct. 8 and Oct. 13 and have now been moved to virtual conferences.

