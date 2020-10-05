BUDDY CHECK 7 AWARENESS WEEK: WWWP helps hundreds get preventative care

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The pandemic has impacted everyone in our area a little differently.

For women who may have lost their health insurance, there is help available, so wellness doesn’t take a backseat.

“With COVID times and with unprecedented layoffs and furloughs and people losing their insurance, this program is incredibly important, in order for women to do something that is, sometimes king of construed as a small thing. That is, to care for themselves,” Keri Otte of Marshfield Clinic said.

Since 1994 The Wisconsin Well Woman’s program has helped nearly 500 women per year across the state, between the ages of 45 and 64, get the proactive screenings they need to try and prevent cervical cancer and breast cancer.

For more information:

https://www.marshfieldclinic.org/specialties/cancer-care/cancer-patient-resources/well-woman

https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/wwwp/index.htm

