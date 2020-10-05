Big Brother to air at later time due to NFL on CBS
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WSAW) - Big Brother will air Monday at 9 p.m. due to the New England Patriots-Kansas City Chiefs game.
That game will start at 6:05 p.m. on CBS. The game was originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon. Saturday, New England confirming that “a Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19,” and that “the player immediately entered self-quarantine.”
The network premiere of One Day a Time, originally slated for Monday has been pushed by a week, to Monday, Oct. 12.
